Isabell Rosetta May POOLE

POOLE Isabell Rosetta May Passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, sister, and aunt. May will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 96 Years

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend May's Funeral Service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday May 31, 2019 at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army would be warmly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 29, 2019
