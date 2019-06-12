|
|
ROODENRYS Isabel Mary (Marie) of Keiraville
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of John. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Elizabeth and Chris, Cathryn and Brian, Michael (dec), Steven and Alanna. Much loved Grandma of Emma, Tim, Caitlin, Nicola, Christopher, Freya, Aidan, Amelia. Marie will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
Aged 88 Years
'Happy the Gentle'
Requiem Mass for the repose of Marie's soul will be celebrated at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Gipps Street Gwynneville on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 12noon. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 12, 2019