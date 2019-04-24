Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
IRENE RUTH KOSCHNY

IRENE RUTH KOSCHNY Notice
KOSCHNY IRENE RUTH of East Corrimal



Passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hubert. Loving mother of Roy, and Carol. Much loved Oma to William, Blake, Lance, Sarah. Irene will be sadly missed by her family and many dear friends here and in Germany.



Aged 81 Years

Wer kommt denn da?



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Irene's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday April 26, 2019 at 2pm.



Family wish to thank staff at McCauley Lodge, and Marco Polo in Woonona and Unanderra for all their care.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 24, 2019
