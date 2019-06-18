Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Iraklia PERTSINIDIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iraklia PERTSINIDIS

Notice Condolences

Iraklia PERTSINIDIS Notice
PERTSINIDIS Iraklia

of Cringila.



With sadness we announce the passing of Iraklia on Sunday, June 16 2019. Dearly loved and loving wife of Elias (dec). Adored mother of her children Arthur, Helen, Mary, Lee, Anne, and their families. Treasured Yiayia of her grandchildren. Iraklia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece.



Aged 85 Years

Forever in our hearts



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong, on Wednesday June 19 2019 at 4pm



Iraklia's funeral service will be held in the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street, Wollongong on Thursday, June 20 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.