|
|
PERTSINIDIS Iraklia
of Cringila.
With sadness we announce the passing of Iraklia on Sunday, June 16 2019. Dearly loved and loving wife of Elias (dec). Adored mother of her children Arthur, Helen, Mary, Lee, Anne, and their families. Treasured Yiayia of her grandchildren. Iraklia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece.
Aged 85 Years
Forever in our hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong, on Wednesday June 19 2019 at 4pm
Iraklia's funeral service will be held in the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street, Wollongong on Thursday, June 20 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 18, 2019