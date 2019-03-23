Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for ILONA PADOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ILONA PADOS

Notice Condolences

ILONA PADOS Notice
PADOS ILONA of Figtree



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Laszlo. Loving mother and mother in law of Laszlo and Nola, Steve and Sherri, Mary, Tom, Tony and Julie. Treasured and much loved nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ilona will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Hungary.



Forever in our Hearts, Till we meet again

In her 85th Year

Reunited with her loving husband and family

Forever in Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ilona's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday March 29, 2019 at 12pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to National Stroke

Foundation would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.