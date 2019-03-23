|
|
PADOS ILONA of Figtree
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Laszlo. Loving mother and mother in law of Laszlo and Nola, Steve and Sherri, Mary, Tom, Tony and Julie. Treasured and much loved nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ilona will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Hungary.
Forever in our Hearts, Till we meet again
In her 85th Year
Reunited with her loving husband and family
Forever in Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ilona's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday March 29, 2019 at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to National Stroke
Foundation would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2019