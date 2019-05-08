Home
TRLIN Ilija Passed away peacefully 5th May 2019. Late of Cringila, formerly of Croatia. Loving husband of Anica. Much loved father and father in law of Dragica and Slave, Marica and Marko, John and Blazenka. Devoted grandfather of his 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Ilija will be sadly missed by all his family, relatives and friends here in Australia and Croatia. Aged 86 Years Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of Ilija will be held at the Croatian Catholic Centre, 7-9 Bellevue Road, Figtree on Friday 10th May 2019, commencing with Rosary at 10.30am followed by Mass at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the Prayers following Mass, the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park where Ilija will be laid to rest. BLESSED FUNERALS ALL ILLAWARRA AREAS 1300 8000 97
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 8, 2019
