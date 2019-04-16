Home
DJAKOVIC Ilija of Dapto Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 14, 2019. Beloved Husband, Father, Dedo and Pram Dedo. Ilija will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends. Service will be held at St John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, 29 Dale Street, Dapto on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 10am, to be followed by burial at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 16, 2019
