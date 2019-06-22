|
LEWIS Ian of Corrimal
Passed away suddenly on June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Janice. Dearly loved father and father in law of Mark and Natalie, Sharon and Dale Chin. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Matthew, Aaron and Sally, Michael and Amie, Cameron and Naomi, Lauren and Chris, Kellie and Brad and great grandchildren Zac, Sophie, Lilly, Lachlan, Zoe. Loved brother in law of Ron and Lyn, and Leonie.
Aged 77Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ian's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes HighwayBulli on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 10am. Following the service Ian's funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 22, 2019