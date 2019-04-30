|
|
EVANS Ian James of Warilla
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 27, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Carol. Most awesome and loving father of Belinda and Arron. Best Poppy ever to Ava and Bowen. Legend brother, uncle and friend to many other family members and friends.
Aged 73 Years
'Go The Tigers'
Relatives and friends of Ian are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Saturday May 4, 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 30, 2019