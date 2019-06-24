|
PAINE Henry Robert of Unanderra
Passed away peacefully 20 June 2019. Beloved husband of Keira. Dearly loved father and father in law of Kyle, Mark and Dona, Nerida and Richard. Cherished Pa of Kobi, Rhys and Gabrielle, Sara, Patrick. Much loved brother of Marie, Jean, Noel, Allan and their families. Henry will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 92 Years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Henry's funeral service to be held at Keiraview Uniting Church, 34 Fisher Street West Wollongong on Wednesday 26 June 2019 at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 24, 2019