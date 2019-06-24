Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry PAINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Robert PAINE


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Henry Robert PAINE Notice
PAINE Henry Robert of Unanderra



Passed away peacefully 20 June 2019. Beloved husband of Keira. Dearly loved father and father in law of Kyle, Mark and Dona, Nerida and Richard. Cherished Pa of Kobi, Rhys and Gabrielle, Sara, Patrick. Much loved brother of Marie, Jean, Noel, Allan and their families. Henry will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 92 Years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Henry's funeral service to be held at Keiraview Uniting Church, 34 Fisher Street West Wollongong on Wednesday 26 June 2019 at 2 pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care would be appreciated



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.