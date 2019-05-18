Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrietta CANNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrietta "Rita" CANNON

Notice Condolences

Henrietta "Rita" CANNON Notice
CANNON Henrietta 'Rita' 11.5.33-12.5.19 Formerly of Warilla & Scotland Our gorgeous, beautiful and deeply loved wife of Ian (dec) mother (in-law) of Jim & Juleen, Gordon (dec) & Marina, Ewen & Pam, Scott & Ross. Passed away at peace on Mother's Day. Greatly missed & loved by her 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and by all who knew her. A beautiful & gentle soul. The funeral will be held on Friday 24th May, 11am at Wollongong Memorial Gardens. Tartan welcome.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.