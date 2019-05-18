|
CANNON Henrietta 'Rita' 11.5.33-12.5.19 Formerly of Warilla & Scotland Our gorgeous, beautiful and deeply loved wife of Ian (dec) mother (in-law) of Jim & Juleen, Gordon (dec) & Marina, Ewen & Pam, Scott & Ross. Passed away at peace on Mother's Day. Greatly missed & loved by her 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and by all who knew her. A beautiful & gentle soul. The funeral will be held on Friday 24th May, 11am at Wollongong Memorial Gardens. Tartan welcome.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 18, 2019