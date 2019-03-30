Home
ECKER Helmut

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Carmen. Dearly loved father and father in law of Nick and Tanja (dec), Anita and David, Linda and Tom. Much loved Grandpa and GPa of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Helmut will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 88 Years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Helmut's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 30, 2019
