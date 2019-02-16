Home
SUMSKIS Helena Dearly beloved Wife of 70 years to Peter. Loving Mother & Mother-in-law to Ivan (dec) & Sharon, Ron & Sue. Adored Grandmother & Great Grandmother to Zakkiah, Aaron Joseph, Taryn, Shenae, Shelby, Blair & Layla.



We regret & rejoice the peaceful passing of Helena.

Gone home to God.



The relatives and friends of Helena are warmly invited to attend her Christian Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 19th February, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Bowral Cemetery, 109 Kangaloon Road, Bowral for burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 16, 2019
