Helen KLOWER

KLOWER Helen of Dapto

formally of Balgownie



Dearly beloved Wife of the late Tony. Much loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Jane & Brian, Deborah & Michael, Leanne (dec) & Phillip. Loved Nanna of her 7 Grandchildren & 5 Great Grandchildren.



In Her 79th Year



Relatives and friends of Helen are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 29th May, 2019 commencing at 12noon. Following Helen's service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Dapto for burial.





Donations are invited to Cancer Research, a donation box will be available on the day.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 25, 2019
