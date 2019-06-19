Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Helen Elizabeth MONTGOMERY

Helen Elizabeth MONTGOMERY Notice
MONTGOMERY Helen Elizabeth of Wollongong formerly of Mount Pleasant



Passed away suddenly on June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Denis. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Karen and Glenn, Diane and Andrew, Bronwyn and Jason. Loving Grandma of Bailey, Kaylen, Jacob, Nate, Amelia, Oliver, Grace. Helen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 71Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Helen's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore StreetWollongong on Friday June 21, 2019 at 2pm



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 19, 2019
