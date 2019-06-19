|
|
MONTGOMERY Helen Elizabeth of Wollongong formerly of Mount Pleasant
Passed away suddenly on June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Denis. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Karen and Glenn, Diane and Andrew, Bronwyn and Jason. Loving Grandma of Bailey, Kaylen, Jacob, Nate, Amelia, Oliver, Grace. Helen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 71Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Helen's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore StreetWollongong on Friday June 21, 2019 at 2pm
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 19, 2019