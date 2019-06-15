|
MONTGOMERY Helen Elizabeth of Wollongong, formerly Mt Pleasant It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beautiful wife, mum and grandma, Helen Montgomery, on 10th June 2019. Dearly loved wife of Denis. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Glenn, Diane and Andrew, Bronwyn and Jason. Much loved grandma of Bailey, Kaylen, Jacob, Nate, Amelia, Oliver and Grace. Helen was dearly loved by all and she will be sadly missed. Aged 71 years No longer by our side but forever in our hearts Please watch these columns for funeral arrangements.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019