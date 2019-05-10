|
|
DAVID Helen Of Russell Vale
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Phillip. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Matthew and Annette, Stuart and Liesl. Loving Nan of her grandchildren Jaylan, and Ari. Helen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the United Kingdom.
Aged 74 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Helen's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday May 17, 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Illawarra Retirement Trust would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 10 to May 13, 2019