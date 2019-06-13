|
LAMB Heather Passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019. Wife of the late Wally. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Donald, Michael and Josie, Coral and Allan, Glenelle and William. Loving Nan to Adam, Alycia, Aimee, Ian, Scott. Heather will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90 years
In Gods Care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Heather's funeral service to be held at City Central Presbyterian Church, Cnr Burelli & Kembla Streets Wollongong on Monday June 17, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers a collection box
will be provided for the
Allowah Presbyterian Children's Hospital
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2019