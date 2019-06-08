Home
Hazel Maude Yvonne MCCANN


1924 - 2019 Notice Condolences
MCCANN Hazel Maude Yvonne Late of William Beach Gardens.

Formally of Ryrie Road, Earlwood.

Passed away peacefully May 30,2019.



Much loved daughter of Walter & Selina (both dec). Loving sister to Eunice & James (both dec), June, Helen and their families.



Aged 94 Years

Forever with the Lord



A service will be held for Hazel in St Paul's Anglican Church, Railway Ave, Minnamurra on Wednesday June 12, 2019 commencing at 10.00am. Following the service the cortege will proceed to Rookwood Cemetery for interment.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019
