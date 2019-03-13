|
MILLS Harold Of Hammond Care Horsley
formerly of Unanderra
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 11, 2019. Dearly loved father and father in law of Christine and David, Brian and Carolyn. Much loved Pop of Daniel and Sarah, Nathan, Jessica and Joel, Courtney, Reagan. Harold will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 87 Years
Rest in peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Harold's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday March 15, 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to Hammond Care Horsley would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 13, 2019