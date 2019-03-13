Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold MILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold MILLS

Notice Condolences

Harold MILLS Notice
MILLS Harold Of Hammond Care Horsley

formerly of Unanderra



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 11, 2019. Dearly loved father and father in law of Christine and David, Brian and Carolyn. Much loved Pop of Daniel and Sarah, Nathan, Jessica and Joel, Courtney, Reagan. Harold will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 87 Years

Rest in peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Harold's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday March 15, 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to Hammond Care Horsley would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.