RALPH Harold John Formerly of Goulburn. Passed away peacefully at Wollongong Hospital on Tuesday 26th March, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Dearly beloved husband of Beverley. Much loved father of David, Shane, Paul and their partners. Adored poppy of Tamminee, Shinae, Kane and Breanna.



Sadly missed by his extended family

Aged 77 Years



A Requiem Mass for Harold will be offered at the St Joseph's Catholic Church, 48 Park Road, Bulli on Thursday 4th April, 2019 commencing at 10am. Donations are invited to Wollongong Hospital Cancer Ward, a box will be provided at the Church door.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 30, 2019
