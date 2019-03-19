Home
LOECHNER Hans Passed away surrounded by loving family on March 13, 2019. Beloved husband of June. Dearly loved father and father in law of Diane (dec), Gillian and Paul, Tracy and Michael. Cherished Pop of his 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Dear uncle of his nieces and nephews. Loved brother of Ingrid, adored son of Ruth and Rolf (dec). Hans will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 63 Years

Always loved and never forgotten



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Hans' funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Friday March 22, 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Cancer Research would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 19, 2019
