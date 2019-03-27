Home
GWEN TOMLIN

GWEN TOMLIN Notice
TOMLIN GWEN of Albion Park



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Harold. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Bev and Jim, Cheryl, and Trevor. Loving Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Ruby (dec), Beryl, Thelma (dec). Gwen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 88 Years

Resting peacefully in God's care



Gwen's funeral service will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Tongarra Road Albion Park on Friday March 29, 2019 at 11am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Palliative Care Port Kembla Hospital



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
