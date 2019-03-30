Home
Graham Edward THOMAS

Graham Edward THOMAS Notice
THOMAS Graham Edward Passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosemary. Dearly loved father and father in law of Stuart (dec), Martin and Amy. Much loved Grandpa of Mikayla, Quinn. Graham will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 80 Years

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Graham's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Monday April 1, 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to Camp Quality

would be appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 30, 2019
