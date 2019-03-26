Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Gorica CEPIGOSKA

CEPIGOSKA Gorica of Gwynneville



Passed away suddenly but peacefully on March 24, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Blagoja. Much loved mother and mother in law of Tony and Jasmina, Natasha and Peter. Cherished Baba of Jake, Max, Zachary, and Alexia. Adored daughter of Veselka (dec) and Aleksandar. Loved sister of Karolina, Angele, and loved Teta of Michael, and Philip.



Aged 65 Years

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gorica's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 10am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.

Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 7pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 26, 2019
