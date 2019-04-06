|
|
YUILE (nee Hollands) Gloria "Glor" Adored Wife of John and her late Husband John Hollands. Loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Clive & Teena, Max & Kris, Maree & Phillip. Cherised Nanna, Great Nanna and Great Great Nanna. Loving Sister.
In Her 96th Year
'Jesus Loves Me'
Relatives and friends of Gloria are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 94-112 Manning Street, Kiama on Wednesday April 10, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Hwy, Bombo for committal.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 6, 2019