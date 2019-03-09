Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria HEALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria May HEALEY

Notice Condolences

Gloria May HEALEY Notice
HEALEY Gloria May of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Christine and Neale, and Gail. Dear Nanna of her grandchildren Tegan, Alicia, and Fiona and great grandchildren Isabella, Rubyrose, Ellie, Skye, and Liam. Loved sister and sister in law of Malcolm and Pam, Barry and Joan, Jack (dec) and Elsie, Fay and Neville (both dec).



Aged 91 Years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person, no one can replace



A private service has been held



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.