HEALEY Gloria May of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Christine and Neale, and Gail. Dear Nanna of her grandchildren Tegan, Alicia, and Fiona and great grandchildren Isabella, Rubyrose, Ellie, Skye, and Liam. Loved sister and sister in law of Malcolm and Pam, Barry and Joan, Jack (dec) and Elsie, Fay and Neville (both dec).
Aged 91 Years
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person, no one can replace
A private service has been held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019