HOPPER (Nee Fleming) Gloria Of Lake Illawarra







With sadness we announce the passing of Gloria on June 24 2019. Beloved wife and soul mate of Ronald and Leslie (dec). Precious mother and mother in law of Kerry and Mandy, Karen and Phillip, Gail and Carlo, Donna and Tony, Damien and Julie, Sonya and Peter, and step mother to Greg and Graeme. Much loved Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law of Wayne and Ann, Berniece and Martin. Gloria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.







Aged 83 Years



Forever in God's care, and in our hearts







A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Gloria's soul will be celebrated St Patricks Catholic Church, O'Donnell Street, Port Kembla on Friday June 28, 2019 at 12.30pm, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.







Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 26 to June 28, 2019