|
|
HESLING Gladys Of Tarrawanna. Passed away 21 June, 2019. Dearly beloved Wife of Tom (dec). Daughter of Annie & James (both dec). Loving Mother & Mother-in-law of Grahan & Helen, Janet & Kim, Christopher, Susan & Wayne. Adored Nan & Grandma to all her Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. Gladys will be sadley missed by all her family & friends here and in the UK.
In Her 91st Year.
'In God's Keeping'
Relatives and friends of Gladys are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 2nd July, 2019 commencing at 12noon.
Donations to the Renal Unit, Wollongong Hospital would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 29, 2019