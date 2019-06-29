Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys HESLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys HESLING


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gladys HESLING Notice
HESLING Gladys Of Tarrawanna. Passed away 21 June, 2019. Dearly beloved Wife of Tom (dec). Daughter of Annie & James (both dec). Loving Mother & Mother-in-law of Grahan & Helen, Janet & Kim, Christopher, Susan & Wayne. Adored Nan & Grandma to all her Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. Gladys will be sadley missed by all her family & friends here and in the UK.

In Her 91st Year.

'In God's Keeping'



Relatives and friends of Gladys are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 2nd July, 2019 commencing at 12noon.

Donations to the Renal Unit, Wollongong Hospital would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.