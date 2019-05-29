Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Giuseppina MASTROIANNI

Notice Condolences

Giuseppina MASTROIANNI Notice
MASTROIANNI (BARILARO) Giuseppina of Mount Saint Thomas



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Giovanni (dec) . Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Mario Antonio (dec), Fiorenzo and Gina. Loving Nonna of her grandchildren Roberto,Belinda,Daniele,Michelle and Georgina. Loving Great Grandmother of Valentina. Loved sister and sister in law of Francesca (dec) and Raffaele (dec) , Elizabetta (dec) and Tomasso, Concetta and Aurelio (dec) , Rosina (dec) and Vittorio(dec) , Angelina and Giuseppe (dec), Ida (dec), Velina (dec) and Federico, Miranda and Pompeo , Vincenza and Verado. Giuseppina will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 86 Years

Rest in peace

Always loved and sadly missed

Forever in our hearts

Our memories of you will

be treasured forever



A Requiem Mass for the repose of Giuseppina's soul will be celebrated at St Francis Xaviers Cathedral, Harbour Street Wollongong on Friday May 31, 2019 at 9.30am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Rosary will be recited in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 6pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 29 to May 31, 2019
