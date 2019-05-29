MASTROIANNI (BARILARO) Giuseppina of Mount Saint Thomas







Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Giovanni (dec) . Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Mario Antonio (dec), Fiorenzo and Gina. Loving Nonna of her grandchildren Roberto,Belinda,Daniele,Michelle and Georgina. Loving Great Grandmother of Valentina. Loved sister and sister in law of Francesca (dec) and Raffaele (dec) , Elizabetta (dec) and Tomasso, Concetta and Aurelio (dec) , Rosina (dec) and Vittorio(dec) , Angelina and Giuseppe (dec), Ida (dec), Velina (dec) and Federico, Miranda and Pompeo , Vincenza and Verado. Giuseppina will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.







Aged 86 Years



Rest in peace



Always loved and sadly missed



Forever in our hearts



Our memories of you will



be treasured forever







A Requiem Mass for the repose of Giuseppina's soul will be celebrated at St Francis Xaviers Cathedral, Harbour Street Wollongong on Friday May 31, 2019 at 9.30am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.







Rosary will be recited in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 6pm.







Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 29 to May 31, 2019