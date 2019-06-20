|
|
RASO Giuseppe of Warrawong.
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Giuseppina. Loved father of Dino, Paul, Peppe, John, and their families. Giuseppe will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 72 Years
In God's care
Giuseppe's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Monday June 24, 2019 at 12 noon, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 20 to June 22, 2019