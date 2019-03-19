|
CRISTIANO Giuseppe of Warrawong
With sadness we announce the passing of Giuseppe on March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Margherita. Dearly loved father and father in law of Aurelia (dec), Cristina and Michael, Ausilia and Tony and Taylor. Cherished Nonno of his grandchild Matthew (dec). Giuseppe will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 91 Years
His spirit flies free
Rosary will be recited in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 6pm.
Requiem Mass for the repose of Giuseppe's soul will be celebrated in, St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Thursday March 21, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 19, 2019