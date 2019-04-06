|
|
VACCARI Giovanni Of Port Kembla
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday 2nd April, 2019. Dearly beloved Husband of 65 years to Rita. Loving Father and Father-in-law to Frank & Rossanna, Claude & Jackie. Much loved Nonno to Jessica, Chanel, Courtney and Montanna. Bis Nonno to Cooper, William and Tyler.
Aged 96 Years
Relatives and friends of Giovanni are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 12th April, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 6, 2019