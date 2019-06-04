Home
AMBROSI Giovanni of Port Kembla. He passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Valencia, and former husband of Chiara (dec). Loving father and father in law of Patrizia and Raffaele, Frank (dec) and Natalie. Dear Nonno of his grandchildren Matthew, Sarah, and Joshua. Loved brother of Pasquale (dec). Domenico, Santo (dec), Rosario, Antonio, Eluisa, Teresa, and their families. Giovanni will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy. Aged 80 Years Rest in peace in God's care Forever in our hearts Rosary will be recited in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong TONIGHT June 4, 2019 at 5pm. A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Giovanni's soul will be celebrated in the Church Of Immaculate Conception, Princes Highway, Unanderra on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 10am. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Giovanni's final resting place will be in his home town in Italy.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 4, 2019
