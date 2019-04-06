Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Georgina Rose Patricia WALKER

Georgina Rose Patricia WALKER Notice
WALKER Georgina Rose Patricia â€˜Jean' Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her daughters, on March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Gina and Kevin, Margarita and Ian, Terrie and Rowan. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Terry Driscoll (dec).

The family would like to thank Dr Chester and the staff of the IRT Woonona for their care and support of Jean and her family.



Aged 86 Years

Our memories of you will

be treasured forever



A private service has been held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 6, 2019
