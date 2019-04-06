|
|
WALKER Georgina Rose Patricia â€˜Jean' Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her daughters, on March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Gina and Kevin, Margarita and Ian, Terrie and Rowan. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Terry Driscoll (dec).
The family would like to thank Dr Chester and the staff of the IRT Woonona for their care and support of Jean and her family.
Aged 86 Years
Our memories of you will
be treasured forever
A private service has been held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 6, 2019