EFTIMOVSKI Georgi 'Goshe' of Tarrawanna
Passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Nada. Dearly loved father and father in law of Lila and Walter, John and Patty, Susan and Mark, and Dragi (dec). Much loved Dedo of his grandchildren Robert and Vicki, Kathy and Tony, Steven and Brooke, Michelle, Daniela, Emily and great grandchildren Paris, Preston, Layla, Sophia, Vivienne. Loved brother and brother in law. Georgi will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia and Sweden.
Aged 81Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Rest in Peace
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Hwy, Bulli on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 4pm.
Goshe's funeral service will be held in at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart StreetWollongong on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 10am. Following Goshe's service, the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 25, 2019