George Graham CRAWFORD

George Graham CRAWFORD Notice
CRAWFORD George Graham of Blackbutt.



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on June 24, 2019 Beloved husband of Nena. Dearly loved father and father in law of John and Sue, Nicola and Martin. Much loved Nannu of Sammy-Jo, Candice, Nathan, Matthew, and Great Nannu of Riley, Chaz, Noah, Jye, Aleah,and Zander. George will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here, in Scotland and Malta.



Aged 82 Years

In God's Care



A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of George's soul will be celebrated in All Saints Catholic Church, College Avenue, Shellharbour City Centre on Monday July 1, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park Rail. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the

Leukaemia Foundation would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 29, 2019
