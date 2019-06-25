|
|
WHEATLEY GEORGE ERNEST Passed away surrounded by loving family on June 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan. Dearly loved father and father in law of Philip and Glenice, Michael and Juanita, Cathy (dec), Grant and Kathryn, Murray and Carley. Adored Pop of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved brother, brother in law, and uncle. George will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90Years
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend George's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore StreetWollongong on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 25 to June 27, 2019