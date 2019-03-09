Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for George FATSEAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Alexander FATSEAS

Notice Condolences

George Alexander FATSEAS Notice
FATSEAS George Alexander of Primbee



Passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Effie. Dearly loved father and father in law of Donna and Howard (dec) and Alex. Much loved Papou of Sonya, Jason and great grand Papou of Joshua, Emily, Elishah and Elisabeth. George will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece.



Aged 93 Years

God has you in his keeping,

We have you in our hearts



George's funeral service will be held in, St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Atchison Street, Wollongong on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 12noon, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.