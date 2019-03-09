|
|
FATSEAS George Alexander of Primbee
Passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Effie. Dearly loved father and father in law of Donna and Howard (dec) and Alex. Much loved Papou of Sonya, Jason and great grand Papou of Joshua, Emily, Elishah and Elisabeth. George will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece.
Aged 93 Years
God has you in his keeping,
We have you in our hearts
George's funeral service will be held in, St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Atchison Street, Wollongong on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 12noon, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019