Geoffrey Geoff GORMAN

Geoffrey Geoff GORMAN Notice
GORMAN Geoffrey â€˜Geoff' of Warilla, formerly of Port Kembla



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on March 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the Patricia (dec). Loved step father of Megan, and Lyndsay (dec). Much loved Pop of Madison, and Dad to Trent. Geoff will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 69 Years

At Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Geoff's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Palliative Care, Wollongong Hospital would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 30, 2019
