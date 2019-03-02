Home
Geoffrey "Geoff" FULCHER


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Geoffrey "Geoff" FULCHER Notice
FULCHER Geoffrey "Geoff" 1932 - 2019

Late of Kanahooka



Loving Husband of Phyllis. Loved Father and Father-In-Law of Wayne & Judy, Steve & Toni and Brett & Sheryl. Cherished Pop of Graham, Megan & Mitchell, Campbell and Tazmin. Great Grandpop of Elliot. Treasured Brother of Mardi.



One At Peace



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for GEOFF to be held in The NorthCliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 7th March 2019, commencing at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 2, 2019
