Geoff "Geoffrey" RAE

RAE Geoff 'Geoffrey' of Shellharbour



Passed away peacefully on Monday March 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Christine. Adored father and father in law of Michelle and Shaune, Linda, Stephen and Charlotte. Cherished Poppy of Matti, Bec and Sean, Taylor, and Amitiel. Adored 'Old Man' to Blake. Dearly loved brother and brother in law to his brothers, sisters, and their families. Geoff will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 69 Years

Forever in our hearts

'Gone Surfing'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Geoff's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Brain Cancer Research would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019
