Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
GEOFF HALL

HALL GEOFF of Gerringong

formerly of Yass



Passed away on Monday March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Beverley. Dearly loved father and father in law of Rick and Jane (dec), Debbie (dec) and Louie, Corey and Katie. Adored Pop to Joshua, Cassandra, Drew, Kyle, Dylan, Dane (dec), Cody, Alani, Caleb and special 'Poppy Geoff' to his great grandchildren. Loved brother of Garry (dec), Helen, Neville (dec), Owen, and Peter (dec). Geoff will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends.



Aged 81 Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Geoff's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Monday March 18, 2019 at 2pm. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019
