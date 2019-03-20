|
MASTROIANNI Gennaro Passed away peacefully 13th March 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Late of Balgownie and formerly of Gizzeria, Catanzaro, Italy. Loving PapÃ¡ of Anita, Mario and Stacey. Devoted NONNO of Anthony, James, Xavier, Luca and Anastasia. Gennaro will be dearly missed by his brothers, sister, in-laws, nieces, nephews, family, relatives and friends here in Australia and Italy. Aged 80 Years Riposa in Pace A Vigil Rosary will be held at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 95 Flagstaff Road Warrawong on Friday evening 22nd March 2019, commencing at 6.00pm. Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of Gennaro will be celebrated at the same church on Saturday 23rd March 2019, appointed to commence at 10.30am. At the conclusion of the Prayers following Mass, the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park where Gennaro will be laid to rest. BLESSED FUNERALS ALL ILLAWARRA AREAS 1300 8000 97
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019