|
|
DE VET Geertruida "Trudy" Passed away peacefully on 2nd April 2019, of Unanderra. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Guy & Micheline, John (dec) & Marianna, Maria & Paul. Treasured Oma of Laura & Nick, Amelia & Ed, Eliza & John, Anthea & Tyson, Lauren & Marty, Brad, Louis, Olivia, Ingrid & Paul, Kurt, Grant & Coralie and Great Grandmother of 18.
Aged 97 Years
Now at peace with Dad
Trudy's family and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Monday 8th April 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. At the conclusion of the Chapel Service the cortege will proceed to the adjoining Cemetery for burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 6, 2019