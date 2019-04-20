Home
GASTONE "GUS" FOLIGNI


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences
GASTONE "GUS" FOLIGNI Notice
FOLIGNI GASTONE "GUS" 26.10.1929 - 18.04.2019



Passed away peacefully with loving family by his side, after a short illness. Loved and adored Husband of Inge. Loving Father and Father-in-law of Carlo & Tilda, Sonja & Raffaele. Cherished Nonno of Lily, Isabella and Massimo. A respected man who will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.



In God's Care



Relatives and friends of Gus are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at St Francis Xavier Catholic Cathedral, Harbour Street, Wollongong on Friday April 26th, 2019 commencing at 9am. At conclusion of the Mass, a private family burial will be held.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care Unit,

a box will be located at the Cathedral.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 20, 2019
