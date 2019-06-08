|
MALFITANO Gaspare â€˜Gus'
of Blackbutt, formerly of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday June 4, 2019. Gus will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 91 Years
Forever in our hearts
A funeral service for Gus will be held in the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 1pm, to be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019