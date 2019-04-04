|
|
ST. QUINTIN Gail Joyce of Dapto
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 31, 2019. Dearly loved mother of Graham and David. Adored Nan of Bill and Lucy. Cherished sister of Robyn. Loved by her many friends.
Aged 73 Years
'Yahtzee Champion'
Relatives and friends of Gail are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Monday April 8, 2019 commencing at 12midday.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 4, 2019