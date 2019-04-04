Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail ST. QUINTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Joyce ST. QUINTIN


1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Gail Joyce ST. QUINTIN Notice
ST. QUINTIN Gail Joyce of Dapto



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 31, 2019. Dearly loved mother of Graham and David. Adored Nan of Bill and Lucy. Cherished sister of Robyn. Loved by her many friends.



Aged 73 Years

'Yahtzee Champion'



Relatives and friends of Gail are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Monday April 8, 2019 commencing at 12midday.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.