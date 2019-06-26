|
|
SMITH Frederick â€˜Fred' of Port Kembla
17/10/31 - 22/06/19
Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth 'Anne'. Father of Kerri-Anne, and Sharon. Much loved grandfather of his 7 grandchildren and their families, and a proud great grandfather of his 16 great grandchildren.
Forever loved
Fred's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Friday June 28, 2019 at 2pm. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Camp Quality
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 26, 2019