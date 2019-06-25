Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Frederick "Fred" NORTHALL

Frederick "Fred" NORTHALL Notice
NORTHALL Frederick 'Fred' of Fairy Meadow



Passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 at Port Kembla Hospital. Beloved son of Leonard and Janet (both dec). Loved brother of Leonard (dec), Christine (dec), David, Janice and their partners. Adored Uncle of all his nephews and nieces. Fred will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 64 Years

Rest in Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Fred's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday June 28, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 25 to June 27, 2019
